Amid rising tensions over Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border, the United States is moving thousands of troops to Eastern Europe in order to defend its allies. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Washington of “igniting tensions” on the continent with US deployments in Eastern Europe. However, Pentagon has said that the US deployment is temporary, adding that the American troops being deployed would not fight in Ukraine, but would ensure the defence of Washington’s allies.

Now, the question arises where are the US troops deployed and what are they doing there if they would not fight in Ukraine amid continuing fears of a Russian invasion of the former Soviet nation. Therefore, here are some of the keys to understanding the US military presence in Europe.

Where are the US troops going?

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced the deployment of around 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Europe. According to a statement, this includes roughly 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade combat team who are heading to Poland. Additionally, around 1,000 soldiers currently based in Germany will move to Romania, joining around 900 US troops already stationed in the nation. Notably, both Poland and Romania share a border with western Ukraine.

"These are not permanent moves. They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment. Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They're going to ensure the robust defence of our NATO allies," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

It is to mention that back in January, nearly 8,500 other troops in the US were also placed on “high alert” to deploy to Europe if needed. They are still in that heightened stage of readiness due to the rising fears of a Russian invasion.

Where in Europe the US troops are stationed?

There are around 70,000 American soldiers permanently stationed in Europe. According to NPR, Germany hosts about half of them, with the US military's unified European Command headquartered in Stuttgart. In addition to the permanent troops, an additional 7,000 American troops are also in Europe on shorter rotational deployments as part of a NATO support mission called Atlantic Resolve.

In Ukraine, there is minimal American military presence. As per reports, the permanently deployed troops are limited primarily to the military attaché and Marine guards at the US Embassy in Kyiv. additionally, around 150 members of the Florida National Guard are in western Ukraine on a previously scheduled training rotation.

Why is the US sending more troops now?

The US usually uses its military movements to send signals. Right now, the signals are meant both for its allies in Europe and directed at Russia. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, claiming the buildup is part of exercises. However, the US and the Western military alliance NATO question the continued build-up of Rissian forces near the former Soviet nation. Therefore, US’ military movement in Europe provides its eastern allies with an assurance that in a crisis, the American troops will come to their aid. Another subcontext to the troop movements is also that the Biden administration is trying to set itself apart from the previous Trump administration’s disparagement of NATO, as per NPR.

Is there a possibility of a conflict involving the US troops?

According to NPR, experts believe that this is an extremely unlikely scenario. Officials from the Biden administration have reiterated their intent that the US soldiers will not be used in the conflict in Ukraine. It is to mention that Kyiv is also not a member of NATO and the US has no treaty with the former Soviet nation that otherwise creates an obligation to come to its defence. Experts say that the movement of troops into and around Europe is just one piece of the US response to the rising tensions in Ukraine. Washington continues to work the diplomatic angle.

(Image: AP)