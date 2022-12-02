Why Joe Biden & His Wife Used Rented Dishes For Their First State Dinner At White House?

US President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the White House. According to the CNN report, this occasion has been marked as the first state dinner by Biden after taking the office, further repairing ties with a crucial partner of the US. Besides this, sources familiar with the planning reported that a super-sized gathering was conducted beneath a tent on the White House grounds with a number of officials and policy workers were present who are interested in enhancing relations with France.

Additionally, the state dinner had domestic political implications. However, it is pertinent to mention that Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have chosen to rent linens, tablecloths, flatware, dishes, as well as glasses for the State Dinner.

Why the Bidens used rented china dinnerware?

According to White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo, despite being on White House property, the location does not permit the use of the official White House china services for the meal. Presidents' prior china dinnerware would not be included in the service because White House curators, who control the usage of all artifacts in the White House collection, do not consider the temporarily constructed tent to be a part of the site, CNN reported.

Further, the entire aesthetic and the flower arrangements were created by celebrity-favorite party planner Jung Lee and her business, Fete.

For the evening's entertainment, musician Jon Batiste, a native of New Orleans, who Jill Biden noted on Wednesday is "shaped by both French and American culture," set up a stage and a dance floor within the tent. Moreover, red, white, and blue, the colors of both the American and French flags, as well as "our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship," as stated by Biden during a preview of the table arrangements and cuisine, served as inspiration for the dinner's decor.

'Vive la France and God bless America': US President Biden

President Biden has even offered to toast to the lasting bond between France and the United States, in his remarks honouring bilateral relations, referring to the cooperation as "a partnership that’s marked by so many firsts". "Vive la France and God bless America", said Biden as the two presidents lifted their glasses.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Bidens will host two further state dinners as well as a number of other social gatherings while welcoming Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. This State Dinner will be one of many that the Biden government will host in the coming months, according to three sources with knowledge of White House planning and operations who talked to CNN for this report.

State dinners, according to one of the persons who has worked in the White House, are "intricate – and expensive – events". The person added, "If the administration is willing to sink budget dollars into them, there’s probably a larger strategy at play.”

The guest list for Biden's first state dinner was enormous from the beginning, made much larger to include everyone who had been excluded from important social interactions with the president as a result of COVID-19 limitations.

