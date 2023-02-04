Why The US Hasn’t Shot Down The Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon?

After a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted moving from Montana, GOP politicians insisted that the Biden administration should take aggressive action against China and do something to bring down the spying balloon.

Joe Biden, however, has decided not to shoot down the balloon, rather Pentagon has deployed fighter jets to monitor its movement, but initially, it was not clear that shooting down the balloon would cause a danger of debris harming people on the ground.

Pentagon official says Chinese ballon is 'big enough' to cause injuries to people on the ground

@PentagonPresSec: "It is big enough that, again, in reviewing our approach, we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths or significant property damage." pic.twitter.com/0DXvmYsDXQ — CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2023

Pentagon Press Secretary later on Friday evening confirmed that the balloon was "big enough" and debris would cause injuries to civilians or deaths or significant property damage. "It is big enough that, again, in reviewing our approach, we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths or significant property damage," he added.

On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has claimed that the balloon was a civilian weather instrument that had drifted off course and said there were no "intentions of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country," reported NY Post. However, the officials are keeping a keen eye on the object which is continuously changing its course, and have also informed Chinese officials that it was a clear violation of laws.

According to the NY Post report, the balloon is at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, which is about 20,000 feet higher than commercial airspace. It was last tracked crossing over Montana, a place where the country's defence authorities have kept some of its silo-based nuclear missiles. The flying balloon is believed to have surveillance technology installed in it.

Antony Blinken postpones Beijing visit

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his weekend diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of the high-altitude Chinese balloon. The abrupt decision came despite China's claim that the balloon had mistakenly reached the US and was not a threat to US security but a weather research “airship”. This development came minutes before Blinken had been due to depart Washington for Beijing for a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China.

Image: AP