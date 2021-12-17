Why US CDC Is Recommending People Get Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccine Shots Over J&J’s

An advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States stated on Thursday that when the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available, then people should not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The panel named as Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was formed after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided an assessment on the danger of uncommon but possibly fatal blood clots connected to the J&J vaccine, NBC News reported.

According to CDC advisors, the odd clotting issue has already caused nine verified deaths following J&J vaccines, but the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not have that sort of danger and also appear to be more efficient. The blood clots have hospitalised at least 54 persons in the United States, the majority of whom are women. The committee recommended that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines be given priority, and the CDC's director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, approved the panel's recommendation late Thursday.

The US has viewed all three COVID-19 vaccinations accessible to Americans as equivalent choices until now as big trials revealed they all conferred substantial protection. J&J vaccine was initially hailed as a single-shot solution that may be especially useful for hard-to-reach populations such as the homeless, who might not receive the second dosage required by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as per AP.

Blood clots linked to J&J's vaccine are rare but still happening

Furthermore, the panel was convinced by new evidence from unprecedented safety surveillance of all those immunizations that, while blood clots linked to J&J's vaccine are still rare, they are nonetheless happening, and not just in younger women as previously assumed. The clotting issues initially surfaced last spring, with the J&J vaccination in the United States.

The advisers voted unanimously that the safer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be used. They did say, however, that if someone truly wants it or has a serious allergy to the other preferred vaccine, then the injection created by J&J's Janssen business should still be accessible.

The CDC is in charge of deciding how vaccinations should be used in the nation, and its experts have expressed concern about the rising number of deaths. When evaluating the benefits and drawbacks of all the vaccinations, the panel concluded that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines' side effects were less severe. In addition to this, several advisers pointed out that J&J is no longer considered a one-shot vaccination. The single-dose vaccination was not as effective as the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Moreover, with the development of extra-contagious Mutated variant Omicron, booster dosages are now required.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)