Last Updated:

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Lawyers Sue CIA For Covertly Recording His Talks

Julian Assange’s lawyers are suing the CIA along with Mike Pompeo for allegedly recording talks that he had with his visitors when in the Ecuadorian embassy.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
WikiLeaks

Image: AP


US-based lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are suing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) along with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly recording conversations that the 51-year-old had with hundreds of visitors when he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Assange, who has been fighting his extradition to the US, also spent at least seven years in the Knightsbridge embassy when he was trying to evade deportation to Sweden where he was facing sexual assault charges. 

Julian Assange was a resident of the Ecuadorian embassy for seven years after entreating it on June 19, 2012, after Swedish authorities wanted him for questioning in four alleged sexual offences. During his time in a diplomatic asylum, he used to entertain guests including celebrities and also met with his lawyers and journalists. He even fathered his two sons with now wife Stella, which he kept a secret from the world. 

The WikiLeaks founder is now held in the UK’s Belmarsh Prison where he is appealing against a British judge’s order allowing his extradition to the US where he faces charges under the Espionage Act over the leak of thousands of confidential documents. While the extradition process is underway in UK courts, the judges heard evidence that a Spanish firm, Undercover Global was hired by the CIA, headed by Pompeo at the time, to covertly monitor Assange inside the embassy. 

READ | UK govt approves extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to US

At a press conference in New York on Monday, Assange’s US lawyers said the lawsuit alleged that unbeknown to even the Ecuadorians who granted Asylum to Assange. Moreover, the lawyers claimed that the data on the phones and other electronic devices was copied and handed over to the CIA. 

READ | Mexico ready to 'open its doors to Julian Assange,' will ask Biden to look into case

“Think of what we store in our phones and in our computers: birthdays, bank information, dates of birth. All of this was recorded then given over to the Central Intelligence Agency,” Attorney Robert Boyle claimed. “The violations ... were particularly egregious.”

‘It’s very outrageous conduct’, said lawyers

According to Assange’s lawyers, the constitutional rights of over 100 US citizens, who met the WikiLeaks founder during the seven years, were violated. As per The Sydney Morning Herald report, Richard Roth, whose firm Roth Law Firm is representing the group that brought the lawsuit stressed, “It’s very outrageous conduct”. The suit is filed in the US southern district of New York’s District Court. The plaintiffs include US attorneys Margaret Ratner Kunstler, Deborah Hrbek, German-based US journalist John Goetz and the UK-based American journalist Charles Glass.

READ | WikiLeaks' Julian Assange files appeal against his extradition to US

Image: AP

 

READ | Julian Assange 'did not commit any serious crime', avers Mexico Prez in letter to Biden
READ | Julian Assange’s family renews calls for Australia PM to stop his extradition to US
First Published:
COMMENT