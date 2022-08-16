WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Lawyers Sue CIA For Covertly Recording His Talks

US-based lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are suing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) along with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly recording conversations that the 51-year-old had with hundreds of visitors when he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Assange, who has been fighting his extradition to the US, also spent at least seven years in the Knightsbridge embassy when he was trying to evade deportation to Sweden where he was facing sexual assault charges.

Julian Assange was a resident of the Ecuadorian embassy for seven years after entreating it on June 19, 2012, after Swedish authorities wanted him for questioning in four alleged sexual offences. During his time in a diplomatic asylum, he used to entertain guests including celebrities and also met with his lawyers and journalists. He even fathered his two sons with now wife Stella, which he kept a secret from the world.

The WikiLeaks founder is now held in the UK’s Belmarsh Prison where he is appealing against a British judge’s order allowing his extradition to the US where he faces charges under the Espionage Act over the leak of thousands of confidential documents. While the extradition process is underway in UK courts, the judges heard evidence that a Spanish firm, Undercover Global was hired by the CIA, headed by Pompeo at the time, to covertly monitor Assange inside the embassy.

At a press conference in New York on Monday, Assange’s US lawyers said the lawsuit alleged that unbeknown to even the Ecuadorians who granted Asylum to Assange. Moreover, the lawyers claimed that the data on the phones and other electronic devices was copied and handed over to the CIA.

“Think of what we store in our phones and in our computers: birthdays, bank information, dates of birth. All of this was recorded then given over to the Central Intelligence Agency,” Attorney Robert Boyle claimed. “The violations ... were particularly egregious.”

FULL VIDEO: Press conference: Assange attorneys sue CIA for spying on US citizens in the Ecuadorian Embassyhttps://t.co/NrErjUL3g9 — Assange Defense (@DefenseAssange) August 15, 2022

‘It’s very outrageous conduct’, said lawyers

According to Assange’s lawyers, the constitutional rights of over 100 US citizens, who met the WikiLeaks founder during the seven years, were violated. As per The Sydney Morning Herald report, Richard Roth, whose firm Roth Law Firm is representing the group that brought the lawsuit stressed, “It’s very outrageous conduct”. The suit is filed in the US southern district of New York’s District Court. The plaintiffs include US attorneys Margaret Ratner Kunstler, Deborah Hrbek, German-based US journalist John Goetz and the UK-based American journalist Charles Glass.

Image: AP