Wildfire Engulfs Multi-million Dollar Mansions In Southern California; Evacuation Underway

A wildfire that erupted on Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, torching over a dozen homes, fire officials said. The flames, fanned by gusty ocean winds, engulfed large homes overlooking the ocean near Laguna Beach, forcing the administration to declare a state of emergency in the Californian city.

The bush fire that was ignited near a water treatment facility near Laguna Beach quickly spread to 183 acres by evening. The coastal fire whipped across hiking trails in the hills and the exclusive enclave, where properties regularly sell for millions of dollars. The fire is not threatening Laguna Beach but forced evacuations in neighbouring Laguna Niguel.

According to reports, people living in the area of Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe were ordered to evacuate by Orange County Sheriff's officials. Residents near Moulton Meadows and Balbo Nyes were also asked to be prepared to flee at a moment's notice. The Laguna Beach high school has been evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries. A hotline number was issued to aid evacuation.

The hilltop city of about 65,000 people is just inland from the Laguna Beach about 50 miles south of Los Angeles. Dry brush covers the surrounding hills and canyons, as California experiences a historic drought.

Coastal fire leaps ahead with flying embers

Evacuations have been ordered in the area as authorities work to bring the flames under control. Water-dropping helicopters are being used to extinguish the fire. Strong winds blew embers inside the attics of mansions making it hard for firefighters to out the blazes, as fires jumped from house to house within the neighbourhood.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation has been initiated, the Orange County fire authority said. OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said the fire started quickly and moved upslope over steep terrain, making it difficult for hand crews to access.