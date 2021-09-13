Wildfire Spreads Across Southern California Highway, Shuts Interstate 5 Stretch

A wildfire that erupted on September 11 near Castaic hillside in northern Los Angeles County spread across the Southern California Highway. The thick wildfire prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the Interstate 5 stretch of the Highway to avoid traffic congestion in the area. The fire in the dry hillside grew to more than half a square mile, the Associated Press reported.

Even though firefighters made advanced towards the blazing flames, they could not completely contain them owing to the mountainous terrain and thick smoke. However, the fire officials informed that firefighters have made considerable progress with water-dropping aircraft and an aggressive ground attack. On Sunday, the authorities finally resumed vehicles on the lanes of the major Southern California Highway after firefighters doused a major part of the wildfire that spread across the road.

Meanwhile, another fire erupted near Mendocino city on Sunday. The wildfire prompted authorities to evacuate major parts of the Calpella community. The community resides along the Russian River, about 6 miles north of Ukiah.

Dixie and Caldor continue to burn with just 65% containment

California continues to grapple with the devastating Dixie and Caldor fires that erupted in July 2021 and August 2021, respectively. As of September 12, the Dixie Fire has turned over 9,60,213 acres into a mulch along with Butte, Tehama, Plumas, Shasta, and Lassen. On the other hand, the Caldor fire has burnt about 2lakh acres across East of Omo Ranch, South of the community of Grizzly Flats. While the explosive fires have converted California into a charred black landscape, experts have warned that the worst is yet to come.

California wildfires could burn until December: Experts

As several fires burn simultaneously, thick smoke has engulfed homes, mountains and choked people in the northern parts. While the explosive fires have converted the state into a charred black landscape, the experts warn that the worst is yet to come. "Here we are- it's not the end of August, and the size and distribution and destruction of summer 2021 wildfires does not bode well for the next months," AP quoted Bill Deverell, a history professor at the University of Southern California. The fires are expected to get "hotter, bigger, more worrisome," added Professor Deverell.

The wildfires that have erupted due to an extreme drought situation in the past two years are now being fuelled by gusty winds and parched vegetative lands. According to the U.S Drought Monitor, with much of California experiencing exceptional dry climate and high-intensity drought, "large fires in the north could burn into early December," Anthony Scardina, deputy regional forester for the Forest Service told AP. Additionally, high temperatures and low humidity have also enabled the blazes to cover a distance of 40 miles at a go along the highway that links Sacramento to Lake Tahoe.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP