Will Biden And Putin Meet Again? This Is What Blinken Has To Say

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war contributes to the deterioration of relations between the United States and Russia, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that he is not ruling out the possibility of US President Joe Biden meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In an interview with The Atlantic, the American diplomat used the phrase “never say never” and made it clear that the US is always open to holding peace talks with Russia. Blinken was reacting to Russia’s long-drawn animosities with the United States and how the ongoing war has escalated it further.

“Look, never say never because ultimately what everyone wants, starting with the Ukrainians is a just and durable peace. So let’s see if we ever get to a point where that’s possible,” the US Secretary of State exclaimed when he was asked if Biden and Putin could hold a meeting in the future.

During the interview, Blinken insisted that the Biden administration has focused on stabilising ties with Russia right after the current US President assumed office. “In fact, when President Biden came to office, one of the things that we tried to explore was whether Russia was interested in having a more stable, predictable relationship with the United States,” he added.

Blinken recalled Biden’s meeting with the Russian President on the sidelines of the Geneva Summit. The meeting took place in June 2021 and at that time both the world leaders pledged to stabilise and improve bilateral relations. However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and America’s decision to side with Ukraine have harmed the US-Russia ties to a great extent.

Blinken's take on ‘just peace’ in the ongoing war

When asked about what the “Just peace” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine will look like, Blinken noted that there are two ways of going about it. The US Secretary of State pointed that both nations have to respect the UN Charter and ensure that peace does not come with any conditions. “Well, it’s two things. Just in the sense that it reflects the basic principles that are at the heart of the UN Charter – territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence for Ukraine. Durable in the sense that you want to make sure that if you’re getting to peace, you’re not also leaving in place conditions that would allow this aggression to happen again a year later, two years later, five years later. So those are the two things,” he called these two sides the main “guideposts” for peace negotiation. “Those are the two guideposts. How you specify that, how you define that, obviously the Ukrainians have to make fundamental decisions about what they want their future to look like,” he added.