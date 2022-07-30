Will Biden Seek Re-election In 2024 Amid Waning Democrats' Support? White House Responds

Amid debate over whether US President Joe Biden would seek re-election in 2024, White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre made it clear that the Democratic leader intends to run for the top constitutional post. Her statement came as Democrats in the country do not seem to be favouring Biden for another term. "The President intends to run in 2024. we are a ways away from 2024. We are going to continue to focus on doing the business of the American people, by delivering for families, as well as lowering costs for families,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, The Hill reported.

Speaking further, she also hailed two recent legislative wins for President Biden. First, the Senate agreement on comprehensive tax reform and climate plan, as well as the $280 billion semiconductor chips and science bill. “Those are the things that we are going to continue to focus on and much more," Jean-Pierre added. However, reports have suggested that prices of food and energy have escalated manifold during Biden's reign, and the GDP data released on July 28 indicated that the US economy has entered a recession.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips not in support of Biden's re-election

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has openly declared that he would not back President Biden's candidacy in 2024. His statement came amid a slew of recent polls showing Democrats' desire for a different presidential candidate in the next election. On Friday, Phillips advocated for a "new generation" of leadership to lead the country. "I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up," he told in a radio show.

The majority of voters are against Biden and Trump in 2024: Poll

Interestingly, a recent poll has suggested that the majority of American voters have opposed Biden as well as Donald Trump's candidacy for the next presidential election. In a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll, more than 60% of voters and 30% of Democrats stated Biden shouldn't run for office again, whereas, 57% of voters were against Trump's candidacy. However, the majority of people surveyed also stated they do not have an alternative candidate in mind. It should be mentioned here that both Biden, as well as his predecessor Trump, have shown their interest to run in 2024.

