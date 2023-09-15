Will Donald Trump Pardon Himself If He Wins In 2024? 'Unlikely' He Says

Former President Donald Trump, currently leading the Republican primary race for the 2024 presidential election, has stated that it is "very unlikely" he would pardon himself if re-elected. In a recent interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump defended his actions, saying, "I didn't do anything wrong. You mean because I challenged an election, they want to put me in jail?"

Trump is currently facing 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions, as per a report from Axios. He has stated that he is innocent. He is in the unenviable position of facing all these charges whilst actively pursuing another run for the presidency.

Trump says he could have pardoned himself but decided against it

During the interview, Trump disclosed the discussions he had during his final days in office. He revealed that the idea of self-pardon was presented to him: "People said, 'Would you like to pardon yourself?'" However, he claimed that he dismissed the notion and told his attorneys, "The last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon."

Trump suggested that he could have utilized the pardon power on his last day in office to protect himself from what he referred to as "fake charges" and "Biden indictments." However, he opted not to pursue this course of action at the time. When questioned by NBC's Kristen Welker about whether he would consider a self-pardon if re-elected, Trump did not entirely rule out the possibility, leaving room for speculation about the future.

As Trump continues his campaign for the Republican nomination in 2024, these legal considerations add another layer of complexity to his political future, raising questions about how ongoing legal challenges may impact his candidacy and potential presidency. The possibility of a self-pardon, while currently unlikely in Trump's own words, remains a topic of interest as the former president continues to dominate GOP primary polls.