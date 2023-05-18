Will G7 Host Hiroshima Get An Apology From Biden For 1945 Bombings? White House Says No

Japan's Hiroshima awaits the arrival of leaders from all around the world for the G7 summit this week. The city is the host of the summit this year, but decades ago, it was the epicenter of the deadly atomic bombings of 1945. Ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the city, many believe that an apology for the tragedy has long been due.

However, the White House has ruled out this possibility. While addressing reporters travelling on Air Force One to the summit, WH National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was asked if Biden would be apologising for the nuclear blasts. "No," he said, adding that instead, the president will be paying a visit to Hiroshima's Peace Memorial.

Biden to pay tribute to Hiroshima bombing victims at memorial

"The President won't be making a statement at the Peace Memorial Park. He'll be participating with the other G7 leaders in a wreath-laying and a few other events. But this is not, from his perspective, a bilateral moment. This is him, as one of the G7 leaders, coming to pay respects," Sullivan said.

On Friday, the 80-year-old leader will be visiting the memorial and meeting survivors of the nuclear attacks that killed about 135,000 civilians and injured 69,000 others. This won't be the first time for an American President to head to Hiroshima and not issue an apology for the aerial bombings. Earlier in 2016, then-President Barack Obama visited the city. While he did not utter an apology, he did speak about the importance of peace and nuclear disarmament.

"In the image of a mushroom cloud that rose into these skies, we are most starkly reminded of humanity's core contradiction: how the very spark that marks us as a species — our thoughts, our imagination, our language, our tool-making, our ability to set ourselves apart from nature and bend it to our will — those very things also give us the capacity for unmatched destruction," he said at the time, according to The Daily Mail.