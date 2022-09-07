In her latest statement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made it clear that she has no plans to run for President again after her two unsuccessful bids in 2008 and 2016. Speaking to The Hill on Tuesday, September 6, the 74-year-old Democratic Party leader revealed about her decision. "No, no, I won't run for the President anymore. But I am going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a President who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions," she was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Asked what if former President Donald Trump decides to run again, Clinton retorted that Trump would not fall under that category and even if he runs again, he should be handily defeated. Notably, Trump had defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest to become the 45th President of the United States. According to reports, Clinton was plagued by scandal during the 2016 election campaign following the disclosure that she used a private email server while serving as Secretary of State under the Barack Obama administration. The revelation had also led to an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Trump could win the Republican nomination in 2024: Polls

According to The Hill, polls indicate that Donald Trump has a decent chance of winning the Republican nomination in 2024 as he has been exploring the possibility of running again for President. Meanwhile, Clinton has declared that she would support incumbent President Joe Biden if he decides to contest again for the top constitutional post. "Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in a huge landslide victory in the popular vote. I think that says a lot," Clinton remarked.

Trump shows his intention to run for President in 2024

Earlier in June, Trump claimed that the acquittal of a lawyer for Clinton's 2016 campaign has fuelled his ambitions for the next elections in 2024. According to reports, Clinton's lawyer Michael Sussmann was acquitted on a charge of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2016. "If anything, it makes me want to fight even harder. If we don't win, our country is ruined. We have bad borders, bad elections and a court system not functioning properly," Trump told Fox News.

Image: AP