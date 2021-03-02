Will Smith Might Consider Running For US President, Says 'I'm Optimistic And Hopeful'

Hollywood actor Will Smith recently opened up about the possibility of venturing down a political path, maybe even running for president one day. While speaking on the ‘Pod Save America’ podcast, Smith spoke about racism and revealed his personal experiences with discrimination. On his thoughts on running for the Office, he said that he absolutely has an opinion and he is “optimistic, hopeful and believes in understanding between people”.

The 52-year-old actor said that he also believes in the possibility of harmony. Smith added that he will certainly do his part, whether it remains artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena. Further, while speaking about racism, the Bad Boys actor revealed that he has been called the n-word to his face five or six times. He added that fortunately he has, however, never been called the n-word by a smart person.

READ: Will Smith Had The Chance To Attend MIT But Refused Due To THIS Particular Reason

READ: Will Smith's Upcoming Movies That Fans Are Looking Forward To; Here's A List

Smith talks about ‘systemic racism’

Smith said that he grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. He added that he just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. He said that he never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that he perceived as intellect.

He continued to say that once he found a career in Hollywood, he also started seeing systemic racism around him. Smith added that, however, at the core of it, he noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. “Now they're twins, for sure, but ignorance, can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem,” he said. The Hollywood actor said that he has always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that has unfortunately been “embedded in the very fibres of the country”.

READ: Will Smith's Social Media Posts Which Prove He Is As Hilarious As His On-screen Characters

READ: Are Cara Delevingne And Jaden Smith Really Dating? Everything You Need To Know

