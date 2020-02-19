William Barr Considering To Quit As Attorney General Over Trump Tweets?

US Attorney General William Barr has reportedly told people close to him that he's considering quitting his job because of President Donald Trump's provocative tweets about the Justice Department cases. The shocker came days after William Barr had publicly criticised Donald Trump for his tweets about Justice Department cases and said that it makes impossible for him to do his job. As per media reports, it is still unclear whether Barr's comment was made on a serious note or was it just a threat for the president, but in any case, a spokeswoman for Barr has confirmed to the media that the attorney general has no plans to resign anytime soon.

Barr-Trump relations

According to media reports, Barr is considered as one of the closest allies of President Trump in the administration and has been a staunch defender of his policies. Trump while talking to the press said that he understood his tweets make it harder for Barr to do his job but everyone has a right to speak their mind and said that he wouldn't have become the US President without social media because he doesn't get fair press. Trump further insisted that he had total confidence in his attorney.

Barr during his interview with an international media outlet, said that he is happy about the fact that the president has never asked him to do anything in a criminal case but he also pointed out that the tweets and public statements made by Donald Trump make the job harder for him. Barr during the interview said that Trump's comment about the department, about the people in the department, about the men and women in the department, makes it impossible for him to do his job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors that he is doing his job with full integrity.

