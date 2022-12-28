Winter Storm Rips Through Buffalo, Cancels String Of Southwest Airlines Flights Across US

A brutal winter storm enveloped the United States over the holiday weekend, burying states like New York, California, Ohio, Colorado, and Kansas in blankets of snow and blizzards. Buffalo, which continues to be one of the cities facing the brunt of the storm, witnessed snowfall reaching 100 inches by Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

The unprecedented weather has led to widespread looting, with eight people getting arrested over alleged winter storm robberies, as per the Buffalo Police Department. "This isn't people stealing food and medicine and diapers. They are destroying stores. They're stealing televisions, couches, whatever else they can get their hands on. They are opportunists,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gragmalia.

Buffalo's death toll has reached 28 with thousands of locals impacted by power outages, according to BBC. The city has also placed a driving ban in the wake of dangerously low visibility and piles of snow on roads. The storm, which has battered the United States, has killed a total of at least 62 people in accidents caused by the weather.

The snow storm was described as "the blizzard of the century" by State Governor Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native. "It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking,” she said. On the other hand, in Erie County, authorities are scrambling to send fuel to emergency teams and essential food supplies to markets amid disruptions in transportation and emergency responses.

AMERICANS FREEZE! Historic Blizzard and Winter Storm hit the US. Snowstorm in New York pic.twitter.com/q5tyyFGn53 — #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) December 25, 2022

Winter storm in US 🇺🇸 cities #MondayMotivation

Kwanzaa Christmas 🎅 pic.twitter.com/frTnfW6wsR — Akıncı (@Aknc35624923) December 26, 2022

Winter storm Elliot 2022! It’s not the snow totals for us it’s the dangerous temps below 0 currently feels like -23. I worry about the homeless and the animals. I pray for their safety🙏 pic.twitter.com/XTMkZg2Uv9 — Natalie💙🌊 (@nakita1971) December 22, 2022

Southwest Airlines cancels flights amid snow storm

Videos circulating on social media display strong winds and poor visibility caused by the monstrous storm. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans have been left stranded at airports after several nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to Sputnik, 3,020 flights flying from or to the United States were canceled as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cancellations consisted of 2,590 flights belonging to Southwest Airlines, a carrier that is experiencing far more disruptions due to the storm compared to other airlines because of its “point to point” system, which allows more direct flights, but disperses crew and planes across the nation in difficult times. “In all likelihood, we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.