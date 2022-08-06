Wisconsin Gurdwara Attack: Biden Pushes For Ban On Assault Weapons On 10 Year Anniversary

As the United States observed the 10th anniversary of the dastardly gurdwara attack in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden derided the assault by a White supremacist on the Sikh-Americans inside the "sacred place of their own where they shared a connection with the broader community." The attack that unfolded during former President Barack Obama's tenure on the morning of August 5, 2012, claimed the lives of at least six. Dozens of others were critically injured as a lone gunman stormed the gurdwara in Wisconsin and carried out a racist mass shooting.

President Biden, during the 10th anniversary of the attack, condemned the hate crime when "a white supremacist wielding a semiautomatic handgun arrived in the Gurudwara" and gunned down innocent people. Biden pushed for stopping gun violence, protecting places of worship, and combating domestic hate and terrorism in all its forms in America.

"Jill and I know that days like today bring back the pain like it happened yesterday, and we mourn with the victims’ families, the survivors, and the community devastated by this heinous act," he said in an official statement released by the White House.

Deadliest attack on Sikh Americans

Biden labelled the Oak Creek shooting as "the deadliest attack on Sikh Americans in our nation’s history." He hailed the son of one of the victims who became America's first Sikh to testify before Congress against the hate, successfully pushing for the federal government to track hate crimes against Sikhs and other minority groups. Biden expressed solidarity with the Sikh community's congregation that hosts an annual memorial run to honour the victims.

"The event bears the words Charhdi Kala, meaning 'eternal optimism'," he iterated adding that his administration will continue towards making the ban on assault weapons a reality to cut off the rate of gun violence in order to keep fellow Americans, and other communities safe. He noted that the House of Representatives has passed a bill for more gun control. It is a matter of "conscience and common sense, and the Senate must act as well," he said. Biden called on the Americans to stand against the defence of religious freedom. "We must all stand together to ban the weapons that terrorize congregations around our country," he said.