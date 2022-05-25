The second mass shooting in just 10 days leaving at least 19 young children and two adults dead at a Texas elementary school has reignited the 'gun control’ debate in the United States. With US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling for putting "pain into action", the Tuesday massacre has led to massive disbelief and potent rage among the people over the government’s persistent failure in tackling the epidemic of gun violence. The incidents of mass shootings in the country and the tragic number of casualties in each such case have brought intense scrutiny to the American laws.

The Texas school shooting is marked as a grim entry into the country’s long history of gun violence. According to CNN, before Tuesday, there had already been at least 39 shootings in K-12 schools, colleges and universities just this year. All these incidents led to the death of at least 10 people and around 51 injuries.

However, with growing discontentment among the public, questions arise as to what is really happening with the proposals to overhaul gun laws including a ban on assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines. While these suggested measures are facing steep odds at the federal level, there are some areas of bipartisan agreement.

Can US end gun violence with its stringent laws?

The USA, a country which has been long engulfed in the dilemma to roll out gun laws that would satisfy all state administrations, appears to remain in limbo for some more time. The proposals which are being considered in Congress not only have loopholes but many are not favoured by both parties. Meanwhile, the bills that have bipartisan support, are still destined to fail in Senate, CNN has noted in a report.

A House of Representatives-passed bill which is backed by the Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has the arrangement to close the so-called ‘Charleston loophole’ which allows some licensed gun sales to through before requiring a background check. But, this legislation would increase the time for the federal firearms licensee to wait in a bid to receive a completed background check prior to transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person.

It was through using this loophole that a White US man was able to purchase a firearm legally and then kill nine people at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

However, with the death of at least 19 young children in Texas, on Tuesday night, Senate Democrats took steps to place the bill, called the ‘Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021’ on the legislative calendar so that a vote can be placed on it by the members. It still remains unclear when the Senate would vote on the same measure but at least 60 votes are required in favour to overcome a filibuster. As per the report, it is clear that the legislation does not have that necessary support presently.

Despite its destined failure, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters on Tuesday that there should still be a vote in the House even if it is doomed to fall. "I think we need to hold every member of Congress accountable and vote so that the public knows where every one of us stand," he said. When asked about the potential for bipartisan agreement, he said, "I think there may well be areas of agreement. I have come close to an agreement with a number of my colleagues on a red flag statute."

There’s another bill pertaining to gun violence in the US, called the ‘Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021’ which would increase the background checks for all firearm sales or transfers in the entire country. It is to note here that presently, no background checks are required in the US to purchase a firearm and transfers by unlicensed and private sellers. Notably, the ‘Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021’ has bipartisan support and was passed in the House last year.

However, according to the US media outlet, when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was asked about the House-backed background checks measure to stem gun violence, he referenced his own, narrower effort in the Senate. Manchin said, “If you can't pass Manchin-Toomey, how are you going to get enough votes for anything?"

Manchin referred to the compromise bill pushed by himself along with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania in 2013 that would have required background checks on all commercial sales of guns including the private sales at gun shows and all internet sales. But, the bill allowed for individuals to sell their firearms to family, friends and others in the known circle without any background checks. Thi bill then failed under Senate filibuster rules despite having majority support. Since then, Manchin has continued to push versions of that legislation.

Why do Republicans oppose background checks to acquire firearms?

Even though Manchin proposed several versions of his legislation on background checks, CNN reported that Republicans argued that such checks chip away at gun rights and ultimately, they would take away guns. Republican Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz told reporters on Tuesday, “You see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens”. Such laws on gun violence have another reason to fail in legal proceedings as GOP would also argue that the bills would not stop each and every shooting in the country.

Presently, every state has variations on the rules and most action on gun regulation is taking place mostly at the state level. The United States has continued to remain frozen on the issue of gun violence for several decades and considering the differing opinion among lawmakers, it appears to remain the same way for the near future.

(Image: AP)