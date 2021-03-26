With 42 Days Left For Completion Of First 100 Days, Biden Says 'will Vaccinate 200 Million

After achieving the initial goal of administering 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Americans in less than 60 days of his governance, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday revised the goal and set it to achieving the mark of 200 million Covid-19 shots that he said will be administered to people in first 100 days.

42 days for completion of first 100 days of Biden administration

In a press conference that observed the presence of meager 30 reporters due to Covid-19 restrictions, Biden announced "On December 8, I hinted that I hoped to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days. We met that goal last week by day 58, forty-two days ahead of schedule. Today, I am setting a second goal, and that is we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people's arms. That's right, 200 million shots in 100 days," he reiterated.



Biden said that more than 100 million payments of $1,400 have been received by Americans in their bank accounts as of March 24, and that's "real money in people's pockets," he added. He also pledged to a better job than his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, and said "While Trump worked towards faster development of vaccines, he downplayed the health crisis by being negligent towards wearing of masks, large gatherings among other such actions that could have been controlled to contain the spread."

Schools have re-opened, parents are relieved: Biden

The US President was further quoted by PTI as saying, “I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it. Today we made a historic investment in reaching the hardest hit and the most vulnerable communities, the highest risk communities as a consequence of the virus by investing an additional USD 10 billion in being able to reach them.”



Referring to the re-opening of schools, Biden said, “Now, thanks to the enormous amount of work done by our administration, educators, parents, local state education officials and leaders, a recent Department of Education survey shows that nearly half of the K through 8 schools are open now full time, five days a week for in-person learning. Not yet a majority, but we're really close and I believe in the 35 days left to go we'll meet that goal as well.”



Meanwhile, Biden had visited the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan in February where he was assured by the CEO of the American drugmaker that Pfizer will increase its supply of vaccination shots from 5 million to 10 million per week. Biden additionally also aims to vaccinate 600 million people in America by July 29, he had announced earlier this year.