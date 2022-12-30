Withdrawal From Afghanistan Left Biden Saddened, Sleepless & Frustrated, Claims New Book

US President Joe Biden faced criticism and accusations of mismanagement following Washington's withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, which saw the Taliban take control of the capital city of Kabul. According to a forthcoming book by Chris Whipple, 'The Fight of His Life', Biden dismissed comparisons of the situation to the US exit from Vietnam 46 years earlier, stating that "there's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy" after American troops leave Afghanistan. A report from New York Post states that according to the book, at least one White House staffer cringed at Biden's comments as she/he found it dumb. The White House staffer was aware that US helicopters fly from the embassy quite regularly, something which Biden apparently didn't know. A photograph taken on Aug. 15, 2021, showed a U.S. military Chinook helicopter evacuating embassy staff from Kabul, leading to widespread comparisons with the 1975 photograph of a helicopter evacuating embassy staff from Saigon.

Whipple's book, set to be released on Jan. 17, reportedly claims that the Afghanistan withdrawal caused significant turmoil for Biden, leaving him sleepless and saddened as he faced criticism over his handling of the situation. According to a senior National Security Council adviser, Biden "barely slept" while troops were on the ground in Afghanistan, "really just praying that nothing will happen to your people." The book also claims that during a trip to Dover, Delaware, to receive the caskets of 13 fallen service members killed by a suicide bomber outside the Kabul airport, a family member of one of the soldiers yelled at Biden, "I hope you burn in hell".

US' withdrawal has been widely criticised

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been met with widespread concern and criticism, with many questioning the wisdom of leaving the country, along with all expensive military equipments, at the hands of the Taliban. Some have argued that the withdrawal may have been rushed and could have been handled more effectively, leading to the current situation in which the Taliban controls large parts of the country and violence against civilians continues. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 has been widely described as a debacle. The U.S. war in Afghanistan, which began in 2001, is the longest war in U.S. history. It was launched in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Taliban's harboring of al Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden. It began with the U.S. and its allies invaded Afghanistan, overthrew the Taliban government, and began a campaign to defeat al Qaeda and stabilize the country. It eneded in 2021 with the Taliban storming back into power as the US quit.