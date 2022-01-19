Witness Willing To Testify She Saw Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre At London Bar: Report

A woman who might have seen Prince Andrew with his accuser Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to testify in a civil lawsuit against the royal. According to The Guardian, Lisa Bloom, the lawyer of the witness who spotted both Duke of York and Giuffre, said in an email, 'I am proud to represent Shukri Walker, who has bravely stepped forward as a witness and encourages others who may have information to do so as well'.

“She is willing to do the deposition Virginia Giuffre’s team is seeking,” Bloom said, as per the report.

The latest development of the witness willing to testify in the court came while Giuffre has maintained that at the age of 17, she was coerced to have sexual intercourse with UK Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, Prince Andrew by his associated Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. But, the prince has denied all allegations categorically.

Giuffre on 14 January lauded the court ruling that enabled her sexual assault civil lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth II’s son to proceed to trial. Giuffre, who has accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17, has said that she will “continue to expose the truth”. Taking to Twitter, she said that she was “pleased with the ruling” and added, “I’m glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth & I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team.”

“Their determination helps me seek justice from those who hurt me and so many others. My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable,” Giuffre said.

I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking. 3/3 — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) January 14, 2022

Prince Andrew’s lawyers failed plea to throw out the lawsuit

Giuffre’s praise for the ruling came after Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a motion by Prince Andrew’s lawyers on Wednesday to have the civil case thrown out. The Duke of York’s lawyers argued that the US citizen had waived her right to pursue Prince Andrew by signing a confidential settlement in 2009 with the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, on 13 January, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages are being returned to the Queen as her second son is facing extensive fire over his alleged sexual assault of American citizen Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. New York Post reported that Prince Andrew was told face-to-face by his mother, the Queen that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness.

According to the report, ‘looking stony-faced’, the embattled Duke of York was driven at least a few miles from his house, Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. After that, the Queen broke the news to her 61-year-old son that all his remaining military titles and royal patronages are being taken away in the wake of the sex-assault civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre.

