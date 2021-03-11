Woman Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Groping Her In Governor's Residence, Shares Details: Report

The sixth woman who accused three-term New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct has now spilt shocking details about the incident. As per a report published by Times Union of Albany, the woman said that the 63-year-old groped her after calling her in solitude at the governor's residence last year. In the aftermath, the attorney of Charlotte Bennett, another aide who was harassed by Cuomo, has said that both their tales were alike, indicating a pattern in the embattled Democrat's 'Me Too' scandal.

The unidentified woman was summoned by the governor to his Executive Mansion in Albany, where he allegedly showed sexual misconduct. As per the report, she was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. Albany Times Union said that their report was based on an “official close to the matter” as confirming the existence of the complaint.

'touched on multiple occasions'

Additionally, the woman also revealed that Cuomo had touched her on multiple occasions and also made “flirtatious comments” on various occasions. Meanwhile, Charlotte Bennett’s attorney Debra Katz, stressed that the latest allegations were “eerily similar” to that of her client. Elaborating further, she revealed that Cuomo had called Bennett inside his car where he had quizzed her about sex life and then prepositioned her. She also accused the inaction on her client’s complaint that another woman had to face the same.

Six women, including the latest unidentified aide, have already come out accusing him of harassment and sexual misconduct. In the wake of the allegations, Andrew Cuomo, earlier issued a statement saying that "sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny... I mean no offence and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business”. "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal,” he added before admitting some of his comments might have been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry”.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)