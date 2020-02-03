Woman Arrested In Detroit For Biting Off Man's Tongue While Kissing

A woman in Detroit has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she bit off the tongue of the man she was kissing. According to reports, she had asked the man not to use tongue while kissing but when the man did it anyway she bit off his tongue in response.

According to reports, Prosecutor Eric J Smith has stated that the woman who has been identified as Roulette Wedgeworth, was engaged in a consensual kiss with a man on January 28. Wedgeworth has asked the man in question not to put his tongue inside her mouth but the man ignored her instruction and did it regardless.

Police in a statement said they responded to a call and arrived at the scene to find that the man in question was bleeding from his mouth and was reported to be missing up to an inch of his tongue. Prosecutor Eric J Smith added that this was his first case of this nature in 27 years of working at the prosecutor's office.

The police stated that they recovered the individual's tongue in the apartment bedroom and that the man was transported to an area hospital after the incident. Wedgeworth was taken into custody without any further incident. The man's identity has not been revealed and there is no word on his current condition.

Wedgeworth was charged with aggravated assault for biting the man's tongue off, her actions are a misdemeanour that is punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of $1,000 dollars. Wedgeworth's pre-trial is scheduled for February 19.

According to reports, Derek Miller, chief of operations for the Prosecutor's Office, said that the victim,68, and the suspect,52, were old friends and while the victim has claimed that they were in a relationship, Wedgeworth has denied those claims.

