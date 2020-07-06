Video: Woman Captured Defacing Black Lives Matter Mural In California, Probe Ordered

After a video showing a white woman defacing the Black Lives Matter mural at Contra Costa Country, California on July 4, Civil Rights Advocate Ben Crump has not only pledged to repaint it but police have also opened an investigation into the incident. The video which is being termed ‘disturbing’ by many activists shows the couple painting the yellow coloured text with black paint and at one instance the man can be heard saying “there’s no racism” and that “it’s a lie”. While sharing the clip, Crump also noted that the people in the video will be unsuccessful in silencing their collective voice that calls for justice against racial bias.

This woman DEFACED the #BlackLivesMatter mural at Contra Costa County courthouse on July 4th! We will repaint that mural and you will not silence our collective voice for justice!! #BLM pic.twitter.com/2BgPC8nxHR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 5, 2020

The death of African American 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody triggered the Black Lives Matter protest with a fresh wave of anger among the people. Not only did Floyd become the latest face of racial discrimination in the United States but it also triggered the painting to ‘BLM murals across the country including one on Fifth Avenue, New York. Moreover, when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said that he intends to have the words painted on the street where Trump tower sits, US President Donald Trump recently called it “symbol of hate”.

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

'It's a shame'

Even though Donald Trump has avoided any comments on the ongoing unrest in the country amid the coronavirus contagion and has mostly defended his administration's response to global health crisis, last month he said that “it’s a shame” he even has to ask for the black community to support his reelection in 2020. Trump not only said that he “did more for the black population” than any other US President after Abraham Lincon but said that the entire community should say ‘we love Trump’. In a televised interview with an international media outlet, when the 45th US President was asked how is he planning to bring the country back together amid the nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice, he replied all that he has done for the community in the country.

