US: Woman Declared Dead By Medics Found To Be Alive At Detroit Funeral Home

In a bizarre incident that took place in the United States, a 20-year-old woman was found alive at the burial centre, where she was taken for the funeral after paramedics mistakenly pronounced her dead. The strange incident took place on August 23 in Michigan, Detroit, where the woman, after found unresponsive at her home, was declared dead by the paramedics who had come to check on her following family's distress call to 911. The woman identified as Timesha Beauchamp, who has some pre-existing medical issues, is currently being treated at a hospital, where she is on a ventilator.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when Timesha's family found her unresponsive and called 911. The Southfield police officers who reached the place, called Southfield Fire Department, whose Emergency Medical Team (EMT) performed CPR and other reviving methods for 30 minutes before pronouncing her dead. As per reports, the police officers saw Timesha moving and summoned the EMT again, who allegedly claimed that it was due to the medication she was on and there's nothing to look into. Timesha was then reviewed at a local hospital, where her medical data was analysed and she was declared dead.

When Timesha reached the funeral home that noon, the staff at the centre saw her breathing and her eyes open. The staff were shocked and called the Southfield fire service, who took her to the hospital, where she is currently being treated. The family of the woman couldn't believe and said that they are devasted by the incident. Beauchamp's mother while talking to the press said that she does not think her daughter will survive after the ordeal and the attorney of the family says that the delay in her treatment caused by the trip to the funeral home could prove to be critical in her recovery. The attorney claims that she was inside the body bag for two hours before the staff of James H. Cole Home for Funeral home discovered her alive.

