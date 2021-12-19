Woman Gives Birth At Front Seat Of Tesla Electric Smart Car In US' Philadelphia: Report

A woman in Philadelphia, United States gave birth to a baby at the front seat of the Tesla electric smart car while the vehicle was on autopilot mode, Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Sunday. As per the media report, 33-year-old Yiran Sherry along with her husband Keating Sherry was driving their three-year-old son Rafa to pre-school when the remarkable delivery took place in the month of September. The report stated that Yiran's waters broke while the family was stuck in traffic.

As the couple realised they wouldn't make it in time as contractions intensified and traffic slowed to a crawl, Keating put the vehicle on autopilot after configuring the navigation system to the nearest hospital. Yiran stated that the decision to delay giving delivery until they were at the hospital was very difficult. She did, however, kept glancing at their estimated arrival time and noticed that it was barely changing, Yiran added. As soon as they got to the hospital, she gave birth to her daughter. The umbilical cord of the newborn was cut in the front seat of the car by nurses, Yiran informed.

It was quite a relief when nurses said "Congratulations, the baby is healthy," Yiren was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying. She further informed that nurses kept coming into her room to see the "Tesla baby" while she was in the hospital. The couple decided to name their daughter Maeve Lily, after first considering Tess, in honour of the car company.

"Thank you, Tesla engineers, for your great autopilot system, stated Keating. The birth of the baby is wonderful news for Tesla, which has been dogged by bad publicity over safety issues and workplace abuse," Yiren said.

Female worker files lawsuit against Tesla

Despite the accolades Tesla's autopilot system received after Yiran Sherry's delivery, the Elon Musk owned company's troubles are far from over. A taxi firm in Paris has decided to stop using Tesla Model 3 cars following a deadly crash. Tesla was previously sued in Florida for an accident that resulted in the death of a teen in a Model S in 2019.

Last week, a female Tesla employee filed a lawsuit in the United States, accusing Elon Musk's electric car firm of fostering a hostile work environment for female employees. 38-year-old Jessica Barraza filed the complaint at a state court in Oaklandon alleging female employees at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, factory endures "rampant sexual harassment," The Washington Post reported.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative )