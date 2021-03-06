Woman In New York Finds Secret Apartment Behind Her Bathroom Mirror: Watch

A Twitter user who goes by the name 'Chey the Shooter' has posted a series of videos that have created a storm, rather stunned the internet. The woman who lives in an apartment in New York in the first video said that a cold breeze is blowing in her bathroom that is moving her hair but what's shocking is that the bathroom has no vent. She then searched the bathroom to locate the source of cold wind and what she discovered was shocking as the air was coming from a room behind the mirror.

Woman finds room behind mirror

In a four-part video series, the woman removed the mirror and noticed a hole in the wall. The woman found an entire flat that was all this time hiding behind the mirror. She took a hammer, flashlight and attempted to investigate it further. When she got inside the hidden room, she found the apartment that had empty bottles, trash bins etc. She also noticed that there was no bathtub, toilet etc. She then got out of the building through stairs. Watch the video:

LOOK AT WHAT SHE FOUND IN HER NYC APARTMENT pic.twitter.com/gmU3w5jRxU — Chey the Shooter (@CheyMillz) March 4, 2021

Read: Gujarat: Year Of Migrants' March, Hospital Fires, Lion's Roar

Read: Singapore Zoo Welcomes Artificially Conceived Lion Cub Named Simba, Shares A Cute Video

The videos shared on Twitter has caught the attention of users. The first video has got 4.6 Million views and tons of comments. The second video which she has posted has got 2.3 million views. By the time she shared two videos, the netizens wanted her to post what happened next. The other two videos she posted also received netizens reactions. One user wrote, "I’ve been in NYC too long because my first thought after seeing the room behind the mirror was “well that would be a good home office or storage space." "The way my anxiety is set up I was waiting for an animal to pop up out of nowhere Had me on the edge of my seat the whole time. Had me on the edge of my seat the whole time", wrote another user.

Read: Forest Staff Members Rescue Lion Cub As Lioness With Other Cubs Sit Nearby: Watch

Read: When Ishaan Khatter Made Katrina Kaif Upset And Siddhant Chaturvedi Enjoyed The Show