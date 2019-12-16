Woman Returns $37 Million That Was Accidentally Transferred By Her Bank

An American woman returned $37 million back to LegacyTexasBank after they accidentally transferred the same into her account. According to reports, Ruth Balloon said that she came to know about the money after she finished work on December 10. Balloon said that she initially thought that someone had gifted her this generous amount but she first thought of cross-checking with her bank, adding that the bank told her the deposit of $37 million was an error on their part. Baloon said that she immediately returned the money without a second thought.

'I was a millionaire'

Talking to a local media outlet, Balloon said that she was happy when she discovered that such a thing had happened, adding that a screenshot of a bank statement allowed her to say that she was a millionaire. The Dallas based resident said that if she had that much money in her account then she would donate 10 per cent of the amount to the church that she goes to, adding that the rest would have been invested in real estate.

A statement issued by LegacyTexasBank said that Baloon had made a foreign currency deposit into her bank account and because of fluctuating exchange rates, all foreign currency transactions may have manually been entered into the bank system by the back office. The bank further mentioned that their employee must have entered her account number in the blank left for the amount while processing her deposit.

Pennsylvania couple face charges

In a different incident, a Pennsylvania based couple are being subject to theft charges after spending $120,000 that was accidentally transferred to their account. According to reports, the couple spent the money buying an SUV, camper, two cars along with a car trailer. On the basis of a criminal complaint filed by Lycoming County magisterial district court, Robert and Tiffany Williams faced an overdraft fees from the bank amounting to $107,000.

According to reports, the bank had contacted the couple after discovering the mistake on their part and after Williams failed to pay $120,000, a legal action was taken against them.

