Alabama Woman Saves Life Of Cop Who Arrested Her Years Ago; Donates Kidney To Him

An Alabama woman saved the life of a police officer who arrested her several times in the past by donating a kidney to him. Jocelynn James, a recovering drug addict, saw a post on Facebook that former officer Terrell Potter was in need of a kidney transplant. After seeing the Facebook appeal made by Potter's daughter, James reached out to her and offered to donate one of her own kidneys to the cop who had arrested her several times.

Jocelynn James (40) battled the drug addiction for a long time and now been sober for years. According to reports she lost her car, job and used break-ins to fund her habit. She was arrested 16 times between 2007 and 2012 and was on the state's Most Wanted list. At that time, she was mostly arrested by officer Terrell Potter, a cop with the Phil Campbel Police Department. After battling her addiction for over years James is now helping other women who are in the same position as she once was.

James reaches out to Potter's daughter to be a donor

Meanwhile, former Police officer Terrell Potter was told that his kidney was failing and could face a seven to eight-year wait for a new kidney when James saw his daughter's Facebook post. Without wasting much time James reached out to Potter's daughter and expressed her wish to donate her kidney to the cop. Potter underwent successful transplant surgery in July at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville and is currently on the road to complete recovery, according to reports.

Potter expressed his gratitude to James for the greatest humanitarian deed and said that's one of the most unlikely candidates for someone to give a kidney... somebody you put in jail.

