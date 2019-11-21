The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Impeachment Hearing Hero': Woman Spotted Chugging Coffee During Televised Testimony

US News

During the impeachment hearing of Lt Col Alexander Vindman, the woman behind was spotted desperately chugging her coffee and netizens call her 'hero'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Impeachment Hearing Hero

Democrats and Republicans have stiffened their stance on impeachment enquiry against United States President Donald Trump. While that is always the key of incidents revolving around the televised probe, in the recent testimony of Lt Col Alexander Vindman this wasn't the case as the woman behind was spotted desperately chugging her coffee. One of the internet users, posted the recording on Twitter saying it was 'more interesting than the actual testimony''. Netizens termed the 'coffee chugging woman' as the 'real Impeachment hero'. 

Most amusing diversion

The woman, Emma Dumain along with other reporters have been keeping a track of impeachment hearings. While there's always someone from the Washington Bureau in the House Intelligence Committee, on November 19 it was Dumain who reportedly said in an interview with the national news outlet that she had absolutely no idea that she was being captured by the camera. Even though, before the start of the hearing she was receiving text messages and e-mails with the screenshot of her being on the television. However, she did not expect that the camera will not move during the entire hearing and her morning coffee became the most amusing diversion. 

Read - Away From Washington, Trump Praises Apple’s Texas Expansion

Humourous netizen reactions

Dumain also clarified that she had not planned on getting the coffee from the outlet and was instead going for oatmeal. Dumain was, however, thankful that she did not do something more embarrassing on the television like spilling the coffee, but she still became an impeachment celebrity as her colleagues also tweeted saying it was some 'intense coffee-drinking''. The GIFs, screenshots, videos of Dumain have gone viral and attracted some humourous netizen reactions. 

Read -  Trump Warns China Of Higher Tariffs In Case Of No Trade Deal

Dumain also answered the million-dollar question of if the coffee was that good, she said it was not.

Read - ‘I Am An American,’ Vindman Reminds Trump Allies In Hearing

Read - Trump Says He Went Through ‘very Routine Physical’

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG