Woman Takes Mini Service Horse On First Class Flights Across US

A miniature service horse named Fred has reportedly hit the headlines for completing his first-class air travel around the United States along with his owner. Fred took a round trip from the Grand Rapids, Michigan to Ontario, California in the US in his first-ever experience on a flight.

According to the reports, Fred, who works as a therapy animal, departed from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport with a woman named Ronica Froese who paid massive airfares to get a bulkhead seating for the horse on the planes. Fred, whose full name is Freckle Butt Fred, had earlier travelled 6000 miles in the car with his owner before hopping on his first flight.

Owner Ronica Froese, the resident of Croton and owner of the service horse, tweeted a picture of Fred and thanked the Grand Rapids airport, American Airlines, the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas and the Ontario International Airport in California for allowing the horse to team up with her during the travel. In her post, she also appreciated the cabin crew, TSA and ground staff for being extremely kind and giving her horse an “amazing first-time experience flying”.

Thank you @AmericanAir @FlyGRFord @DFWAirport & Ontario International airport for an amazing first time experience flying. Thank you to all the flight crews, @TSA, and airport employees for your kindness towards us a miniature service horse team.

Fred trained to be a therapy horse

Emphasizing that it was not every day that one sees a horse on a plane, Ronica told the media that Fred, the mini service horse went up the wheels with a purpose. She added that she had trained Fred to be a therapy horse, and he had lived in her house well trained than most dogs. She further added that she put months of hard work preparing Fred for the trip that included two flights each way.

Ronica reportedly said that she wanted people to know how well the trip went, especially when the Department of Transportation in the US considered imposing stricter regulations for the service animals to be able to fly in the planes. She hoped that Fred’s first air travel experience wouldn’t be his last. Ronica, however, earned a backlash on the internet for bringing horse onboard the flight.

