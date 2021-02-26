Woman Undergoes Liver Transplant As Nose Piercing Led To Life-threatening Condition

A New York woman had to undergo a liver transplant after a nose piercing infection led to a life-threatening condition. As per the CBS New York report on Thursday, Queens resident Dana Smith, 37 started getting severe stomach pains after she got her nose pierced following Thanksgiving. However, a month later, when she started having pains, she was reluctant to visit a doctor because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to the media outlet, Smith described her symptoms as “stomach pain. I felt like I kind of lost appetite."

"I didn't want to go to the hospital with COVID going on," she explained to the outlet. But the pain got so bad that "it got to the point where I felt like I didn't have a choice....I was just drinking water, I couldn't hold the water down.” She further said that the symptoms escalated so much that she “started to throw up blood."

Eventually, her sister took Smith to the Long Island Jewish Medical Center on January 12 where the doctors quickly assessed that the 37-year-old needed a liver transplant as she was suffering from fulminant Hepatitis B. While talking to the media outlet, Smith said, “Even with COVID going on, you should still go get checked out because you never know. That one decision saved my life."

According to Merck Manual, fulminant Hepatitis is "a rare syndrome of rapid (usually within days or weeks), massive necrosis of liver parenchyma and a decrease in liver size" that "usually occurs after infection with certain hepatitis viruses, alcoholic hepatitis, or drug-induced liver injury (DILI)." Soon after the assessment at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Smith was transferred to North Shore University Hospital where she was placed into a medically-induced coma until a match for the transplant was found. She then had her surgery on January 17.

What caused Smith fulminant Hepatitis B?

Doctors also assessed what caused the sudden infection in the 37-year-old reportedly through a process of elimination. Reportedly, the medical professionals determined that the infection budded from the nose piercing that had gone undetected until Smith started showing symptoms. According to Northwell's Transplant Services Director Dr. Lewis Teperman, “This was the one unique change that had taken place in her life, this nose ring...And it's the perfect time for the virus to incubate." Smith returned home on January 26. Now recovering from the disease, she credited her decision to finally visit the doctor that ‘saved’ her life.

