Womens' March In US Cities Draws Thousands In Protest Of Supreme Court Nominee, Trump

On Saturday, thousands of women in masks rallied in the nation’s capital and other US cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump.

Written By Zaini Majeed
With the US Capitol in the background demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators rally during the Women's March at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A demonstrator wears a Ruth Bader Ginsberg face mask during a Women's March rally outside the New York Stock Exchange, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo)

Dozens of Women's March rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators rally at the Supreme Court, during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Lindsey Schwartz wears a mask with a message as she holds a sign during the Women's March in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

People march during the Women's March in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A woman wears a hat with button badges as she attends the Women's March in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators rally during the Women's March at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett rally outside the Supreme Court building during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators wear costumes and hold signs during a Women's March Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People walk to the Utah State Capitol during the Women's March Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

