'Won't Endorse': US State Dept Shuns Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pak Closer Than Ever' Remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stoked a fresh row in Lok Sabha and claimed that China and Pakistan "are closer than ever" due to the Modi government's "ineffective policies". Following his statement, United States' Department of State has reacted strongly and refused to endorse his remarks. When asked about Gandhi's remarks, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that it was upto Pakistan and China to speak about their relationship. Price categorically said that he does not endorse those remarks, reported news agency ANI.

"I'll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks," said Ned Price

'China & Pakistan Brought Together By Modi Govt': Rahul Gandhi

During his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that China and Pakistan "have joined hands". Gandhi attacked PM Modi and his administration for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. He avered that it is the "single biggest crime committed against the people of India".

"What you have done is, you have brought them together," said Rahul Gandhi "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now," he added

The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/hcHjiuFl9m — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

EAM S Jaishankar responds to Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Reacting to his statements, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and said that China-Pakistan relationship is older than the Modi government. He referred to several historical events pertaining to China and Pakistan. Jaishankar said that in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China and that it built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. Further, he claimed that since the 1970s, China and Pakistan also had close nuclear collaboration. In addition, Jaishankar also spoke about 2013, when China-Pakistan Economic Corridor commenced.

Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:



-In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.



-China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022