'Won't Have To Worry About My Tweets When I'm President': Joe Biden Takes A Swipe At Trump

Taking a dig at US President Donald Trump’s recent tweets demanding a delay in 2020 Presidential elections, and backing out on the same, his election opponent Joe Biden said that Americans won’t have to worry about his tweets once he becomes President.

You won't have to worry about my tweets when I'm president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 30, 2020

Hours after sparking a political firestorm, Trump said on Thursday that he does not want to delay the election, but expressed apprehension that counting of mailed ballots could take weeks and hamper the results, leading to a compromised poll.

"I don't want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn't mean anything," Trump told reporters at a news conference when asked about his tweet.

Trump calls for delay in the election

In a tweet, Trump had contended that the expansion of voting by mail will lead to history's most fraudulent US election. US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3 this year.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Seeking his second consecutive term, Trump is facing a formidable challenge from Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden, who, according to major national polls, is leading in double digits.

No evidence of fraud in mail-in voting

Even though there is no evidence of any widespread fraud in the mail-in votes according to numerous nationwide and state-level studies that have been conducted over the years, critics of this method of conducting ballots have argued that people can vote more than once through absentee ballots and in person. Donald Trump had previously said that there was a risk of ‘thousands and thousands of people’ who are sitting in their homes and signing ballots ‘all over the place’.

