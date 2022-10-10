World Has 'no Room For Antisemitism': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Kanye West's Tweet

Hollywood rapper Kanye West, who is no stranger to scandals, has recently been in the eye of the storm following a series of controversial remarks and a problematic outfit he chose to wear at a fashion show. The rapper has now been called out for an anti-Semitic post he uploaded on Twitter.

On Sunday, the rapper, who goes by the name 'Ye', was accused of antisemitism and racism after he published several posts that bashed Jewish people. This sparked a reaction from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote on Twitter that the United States, as well as the world, has “absolutely no room for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this wherever we see it.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet comes after West said on the micro-blogging platform that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” which was interpreted as a reference to USA’s security and hacking conference- Def. Con. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he said in a tweet, which was later taken down by Twitter for violation of the platform’s guidelines.

West's Paris Fashion Week controversy

The 45-year-old rapper’s tweet comes right after he came under fire for sporting a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week. The phrase was perceived as a dig at the Black Lives Matter movement, with the Anti-Defamation League labelling it as a hateful response to the movement by white supremacists. However, West paid no heed to the criticism and outrage, and simply responded with a “my one t-shirt took allllll the attention” text on his Instagram handle.