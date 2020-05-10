US: Men Set Guinness World Record For Sticking 29 Ping-pong Balls In Shaving Cream On Head

While majority of countries are under lockdown, people are experimenting with various things to keep themselves busy and entertained. From learning new things to acquiring new talents, people are spending time doing activities they would otherwise not have the patience for earlier. In one such instance, an American resident also broke a world record for the ‘most absurd’ activity.

David Rush and Jonathan Hannon shared a video of YouTube and they not just set any record, but the coveted Guinness World Record in getting 29 ping-pong balls in a shaving cream pit on the head in about 30 seconds. Rush and Hannon broke the previous record, which was held by a stunt team called ‘Dude Perfect’. The two American’s broke the record with 21 ping-pong balls.

The caption of the YouTube video read, "David Rush and Jonathan Hannon go after one of the most absurd records (or Absurd Recurds according to Dude Perfect). Dude Perfect Got 21, the previous record was 22”.

Man with more than 100 records

David Rush is no stranger to such records as he has broken more than 100 records for promoting STEM Education. From farthest tortilla thrown to farthest distance to blow a pea in one breath, Rush has broken records from remarkable to bizarre. He also holds the record for the fastest half-marathon while skipping, at two hours, 13 minutes and 41.8 seconds.

According to reports, Rush is an MIT graduate with an electrical engineering degree. He works full-time in the tech industry, however, he also began pursuing his unusual hobby at the age of 29 as motivation to improve his juggling skills. He then became the fastest runner while juggling and broke the broke for ‘joggling’. Ever since setting his first record, he has been using the media attention to even help promote his more academic passions in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

