'World Should Not Be Fooled By Any Tactical Move By Russia, Supported By China': US

As Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow to meet his "dear friend", Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed worry saying that the world "should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, supported by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms". Speaking at a press conference, Blinken rejected the prospects of a peace proposal or negotiations as offered to Russia's Putin by China for the cessation of hostilities. Such moves could hint towards the “stalling tactic” that might assist Putin's resolve and Russia's invading troops in Kyiv, Blinken warned.

Russia-China ties 'marriage of convenience': Kirby

Xi's visit came just four days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes in Ukraine. On Monday, Blinken noted that China does not believe that Russia must be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine. As he started high stake talks with Putin, China's president said that he aims to deepen the "no-limits friendship" between their two countries, and refuted Washington's attempt to isolate Russia. "We hope that the strategic partnership between China and Russia will on the one hand uphold international fairness and justice, and on the other hand promote the common prosperity and development of our countries," said Xi during the meeting. The Chinese leader arrived in Moscow as the potential peacemaker via his 12-point proposal for ending the conflict in Ukraine. Russia's President noted that he is "open to negotiations" and will consider China's proposal carefully.

"We are always open to negotiations," Putin told Xi at the nearly 4 and a half hour meeting. "We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course."

White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters at a briefing that the meeting between Xi and Putin which comes at a crucial time when the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin, is more of a "marriage of convenience" and not affectionate relation. "These are two countries that have long chafed at US leadership around the world," he iterated. US intelligence earlier revealed that China has plans of supplying the lethal weaponry to Moscow to support its war, which US Secretary of State Blinken opposed asserting that it would be a strategic mistake. Biden administration also announced an additional $350 million in weapons for Ukrainian military to fend off Russian aggression.