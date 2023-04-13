World's First Smart Gun With Fingerprint Scanner Launched To Prevent 'unauthorised Access'

The world's first "smart gun" was introduced to the market on Thursday, featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint unlocking system designed to prevent unauthorized access and usage by individuals such as children and criminals. Manufactured by Biofire, a gun-making firm based in Colorado, the 9mm handgun utilizes advanced technology that restricts operation to only the owner and individuals specifically approved by the owner.

According to Biofire's CEO, Kai Kloepfer, this innovation could potentially enhance gun safety in the United States, a country that has been grappling with frequent tragic incidents involving children and firearms. Kloepfer expressed that the introduction of this technology offers a tangible solution during a time when finding effective solutions seems challenging.

The gun is priced at $1,499

Priced at $1,499, the smart gun boasts a fingerprint or facial recognition sensor that unlocks the weapon in less than a second and automatically locks it when not in use. Representatives from Biofire, the company behind the innovation, have claimed that the technology has the potential to address a range of issues, from school shootings to accidents and suicides, in the absence of significant progress on gun control legislation in the United States.

Not a panacea

While acknowledging that the smart gun is not a panacea for all firearm-related misuse, Biofire's CEO, Kai Kloepfer, stated that the tool could help prevent certain incidents, such as firearm suicides, accidents, and injuries. Kloepfer emphasized the company's commitment to saving lives, particularly of children, through their work, even if it results in just one life being saved.

What led to the creation of this gun?

Kloepfer's motivation to create the smart gun stemmed from a tragic event in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012, when a shooter took the lives of 12 people during a screening of the movie "The Dark Knight Rises." At that time, Kloepfer was a high school student residing nearby. He initially submitted the idea as a project at a local science fair in 2013 before founding Biofire in 2016. Over the years, he collaborated with firearm experts, including former military members, to develop the technology.

Mike Corbett, a Biofire advisor and former member of SEAL Team 6, stated, "This Smart Gun was designed specifically for real gun owners who want a quality home-defense firearm that cannot be used by children or criminals." Corbett expressed optimism about the potential widespread adoption of the smart gun, saying, "In a few years, I believe that the head of every household in America who wants a home-defense firearm is going to choose this Smart Gun."

Gun violence is a significant contributor to death in the US

According to a report from the New England Journal of Medicine last year, firearm-related accidents, homicides, and suicides are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the US. Additionally, a recent survey cited in a 2021 JAMA Network medical journal article revealed that over 40% of US kids claimed they could access their parents' "secured" guns within two hours. These findings, combined with the reported increase in gun sales in 2020, highlight the importance of securing firearms and preventing theft, as emphasized by company representatives. Ian McCollum, a firearm technical expert who tested the weapon, remarked, "The Smart Gun shoots like a gun — there's no delay. If it weren't for the futuristic look, you wouldn't know that it isn't just a regular mechanical pistol."