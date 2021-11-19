'World's Wealthiest Dog' Gunther VI Selling His Miami Mansion For $32 Million: Reports

Gunther VI, a German shepherd, which is worth a half-billion-dollar named, is selling his Miami mansion for $31.75 million, as per the reports of Forbes. The mansion was purchased by the pop star Madonna for $7.5 million in the 1990s. The residence stands on a 51,000-square-foot parcel with 100 feet of water frontage, lush landscaping, spectacular open bay and city views. The mansion, which is 8,400 square feet and has 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, is one of just six waterfront homes in the restricted neighbourhood.

Expert real estate agents Ruthie and Ethan Assouline of The Assouline Team at Compass had to pass a rigorous sniff test and get Gunther VI's permission before being entrusted with the sale of the home, according to Profile Miami. For nearly two decades, Gunther has been a legend. The story of Gunther started when a late German woman named Karlotta Liebenstein, who died in 1992, left her multimillion inheritance to her dog, Gunther III, as she had no children. Gunther VI inherited this trust from his grandfather, Gunther IV. The dog is said to stem from a 40-year-old and six-generation lineage.

Italian businessmen run the estate under the Gunther Group

However, this story is nothing more than a great business strategy by a group of Italian businessmen, who run the estate under the Gunther Group in Italy. The Bahamas-based company invests in and owns properties all around the world, according to Forbes. The Miami estate is owned by the Gunther Corporation. In addition to real estate, the organisation has made investments in publishing, sports teams, nightclubs, and scientific research. Gunther, on the other hand, is only a charming, fuzzy mascot for the firm. Gunther's bloodline has lived a life of love, joy, and pleasure in the lap of luxury, with a team of maids, and butlers to attend and pamper the dogs' every need. The dogs' travels by private aircraft, dine on steak and caviar, owns various yachts and collector vehicles, according to Profile Miami.

Future buyers can expect total privacy

There are only six other homes in this elite enclave, and it's the only one with a dock, so future buyers can expect total privacy. Ruthie and Ethan Assouline of The Assouline Team at Compass are the agents for the property. According to Forbes, Ruthie Assouline stated that no one else can claim the property's history and that it has lush vegetation and spectacular open bay views.

Image: Instagram/@gunther__vi