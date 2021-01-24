'Worst First Lady': Jim Carrey Mocks Melania Trump With Farewell Cartoon

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey on Saturday bid adieu to Melania Trump with a political cartoon, calling of the former First Lady 'worst'. Carrey took to his official Twitter handle to share the cartoon, where an evil-looking depiction of Melania can be seen alongside a note that read, "Oh…and goodbye worst first lady". "I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing!" the note with the cartoon further read. Although, Carrey didn't add any caption with the post but the text with the cartoon spoke volume.

Carrey took a jibe at Melania by mentioning "settlement" in the caption, referring to speculations over her divorce with former President Donald Trump. "I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing!" Carrey wrote. Earlier, media reports speculated Melania and Donald Trump divorce. The reports also stated that former First Lady might demand millions of dollars in settlement.



Carrey's 'killer clown' depiction of Trump

Carrey had earlier posted a cartoon of Donald Trump, depicting him as a "killer clown" after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol Hill building by alleged supporters of the conservative leader. Five people, including a police officer, died during the incident, which received widespread condemnation from both sides of the political spectrum.

Carrey had also posted a message after Biden was inaugurated on January 20, where the Hollywood actor wrote, "I wept with joy and relief this morning. It seems Democracy is meant for people who dare to love after all. I pray that soon more and more of us will see how deeply satisfying it is to win the game by playing fair".

As far as the former President and First Lady are concerned, they are reportedly residing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Donald Trump and Melania flew to Florida on January 19, a day before the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Trump became the first US president in more than a century to not attend a swearing-in ceremony of his successor.

