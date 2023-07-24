White House Hopeful RFK Jr Admits He Wouldn't Vote For Himself, Draws Comparison To Trump

Ensnarled in backlash, White House hopeful and Biden contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr admitted that he wouldn't vote for himself as the next president if he trusted everything being said about him on the news. Speaking to media, the Kennedy heir admitted on Sunday that optics show him in a rather negative light.

“If I believed the stuff that’s written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream news sites, I would definitely not vote for me," he said, adding that “I would think I was a very despicable person.” He then went on to compare the backlash he has received to that of Donald Trump, claiming that he surpasses the former US president in that aspect.

“I’ve been really, you know, slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented. Even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream corporate media," said the nephew of slain President John F. Kennedy. In the elections next year, RFK Jr. hopes to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden, however, polls show otherwise.

The hurdles holding the Kennedy heir back

According to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, the 69-year-old still has a long way to go in order to beat Biden in the polls. He is trailing behind the 80-year-old by more than 51 percentage points. Kennedy also faces lack of support from his own family, with his cousin Jack Schlossberg branding his campaign as an “embarrassment."

Critics have hit out at Kennedy for his controversial views on almost everything, including the pandemic, vaccines and social media censorship. He claimed that those infected by the coronavirus are likely to have been “ethnically targeted" as the virus seems to have avoided “Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” But dismissing claims that his remarks stem from antisemitism, he said, "I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.”