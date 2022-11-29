Wrapped In Controversies, Balenciaga Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against Production Company

After massive outrage over its latest teddy bear ad which sexualized minors, luxury fashion label Balenciaga has sued a production company responsible for one of its other campaigns. According to CNN, the brand filed the paperwork on Friday in the New York State Supreme Court, where it sought a minimum of $25 million in extensive damages from production company North Six Inc and the designer of the set, Nicholas Des Jardins.

Balenciaga had hired Jardins and the company for its Spring 2023 ad campaign, which displayed model Bella Hadid and actor Nicole Kidman in an office setup. The setup visibly comprised a document of the Supreme Court’s stance on child pornography. The page, which was apparent in one of the images clicked for the campaign, consisted of the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Williams that “confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography," Balenciaga told CNN on Monday.

The luxury fashion house has claimed that it was unaware of the inclusion of the document in the campaign and that it did not authorize it in the first place. Balenciaga said that "all the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama."

Balenciaga lands in trouble over recent ad campaigns

The brand, through the court filing, said that "members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision." It further emphasized that North Six and Des Jardins must be held responsible for "all harm resulting from this false association” and their "inexplicable acts and omissions” are “reckless” and “malevolent.”

This comes as Balenciaga continues to be surrounded by criticism over one of its other campaigns, which featured children holding toys that were dressed in obscene clothing. The campaign was accused of being in poor taste and sexualizing children. Following the backlash, the brand withdrew the campaign and said that it acknowledges being entirely responsible for it.