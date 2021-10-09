Wrecked US Submarine Was Operating Under A Dangerous Environment Before Submersion: Report

The United States Navy submarine, that struck an underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend, was operating in one of the world’s most difficult undersea environments. As per a report by CNN, the environment in which the submarine was operating was filled with noise from the ships on the surface of the water and the seabed’s contours were constantly shifting, which can take any submarine crew by surprise. On Thursday, the US defence officials succinctly informed about the accident involving the submarine that befell the USS Connecticut.

The defence officials reportedly said that only a number of sailors aboard were wounded when the vessel struck an object while passing through the South China Sea, leading to submersion. They also added that the injuries were not major and the submarine arrived at the United States naval base on the island of Guan on Friday, 8 October under its own power. A navy spokesperson told CNN that the front of the sub was damaged and there would be a “full investigation and a full assessment” of the entire incident.

Notably, Connecticut is one of the three Seawolf-class submarines left in the Navy fleet. These vessels, weighing 9,300-ton and 353-foot long, are worth US$3 billion each and were commissioned in 1998. The submarine is also powered by a single nuclear reactor and crewed by at least 140 sailors. Connecticut, as per the report, can carry more weaponry than other US attack submarines as it is larger even than the newest Virginia-class attack subs.

The US fleet also includes at least 50 torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles, stated CNN citing the US Navy fact sheet. Analysts have reportedly said that because the South China Sea is one of the busiest shipping lanes and fishing areas in the world, all kinds of noises could mask the immediate danger below the surface of the water.

‘Object small enough to be missed’

While the US officials did not elaborate on the accident involving Connecticut in the South China Sea, experts have reportedly said that the conditions undersea could have been a challenge for the sensors of the vessel. Alessio Patalano, professor of war and strategy at King's College in London, was quoted by the media outlet saying that “It could have been an object small enough to be missed by sonars in a noisy environment.”

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have stated that the naval vessels utilise what is called “passive sonar” to detect the objects in the surrounding water, but it operates in a different manner than “active sonar.” This implies that the passive sonar only detects the sound coming towards it.

IMAGE: AP