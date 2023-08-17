WTO Finds China 'acted Inconsistently' By Imposing $3bn Of Additional Duties On US Goods

In a recent development on the international trade front, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has made a ruling that adds another layer to the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The ruling, which favours Washington over Beijing, centers around a tariff dispute that emerged in the wake of former President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The crux of the issue revolves around tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum by the Trump administration in 2018. These tariffs, set at 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, were placed on imports from various countries, including China. In response, China swiftly fired back, initiating a series of measures, including imposing additional duties on $3 billion worth of American goods.

Here is what you need to know

Fast forward to the present day, and the WTO has delivered its verdict: China's response, specifically those additional duties, were deemed to be "inconsistent" with the provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. In simpler terms, China's actions were found to be in violation of international trade rules, as per a report form South China Morning Post.

The WTO panel's ruling carries some concrete recommendations. It calls for China to align its measures with its obligations under GATT, effectively urging Beijing to recalibrate its approach in line with global trade regulations.

How has China responded?

China's commerce ministry responded to the ruling, acknowledging that they are studying the panel's decision. The ministry underlined that they will adhere to WTO rules as they address the matter. Interestingly, they also pointed a finger at what they see as the root cause of the issue: the "unilateralism and protectionism" exhibited by the United States.

This ruling, though a pivotal step in this ongoing dispute, doesn't exist in isolation. It's part of a broader narrative that encompasses recent trade tensions, negotiations, and legal actions between the two economic giants. Notably, this isn't the first time the WTO has weighed in on this particular matter. In late 2022, the organisation ruled that the original steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were inconsistent with global trade rules.

As both countries navigate the implications of this latest ruling, the wider ramifications for global trade dynamics remain to be seen. The intersection of trade, policy, and diplomacy continues to shape the relationships between nations on the international stage.