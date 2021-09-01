WWII Veteran Meets Woman Who Sent Him Letter When She Was Nine Years Old; Watch Reunion

In a heartwarming incident, a World War II veteran met a woman who sent him a letter when she was nine years old for thanking him for his service. The video has been shared by a user Travis Akers on Twitter. The video shows the sweet reunion of the woman and WWII veteran Frank Grasberger and his wife. The heartwarming video has touched the hearts of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section.

WWII meets the girl who sent him letter 12 years back

The video has been posted by Travis Akers with the caption, "12 years ago, Frank Grasberger, a WWII veteran, received a letter from a 9 year old girl thanking him for his military service. An employee from Frank’s assisted living home found her and they met all these years later". In the video, WWII veteran Frank Grasberger can be seen sitting with his wife. After some moments, a woman dressed in a US military uniform can be seen walking in. The text appears on the video that mentions, Frank had no idea that an employee at his senior living community had found the girl.

As the video progresses, the woman can be seen greeting them with a bouquet. The nine-year-old girl has now grown up and has joined the military herself. In the video, the woman named DeShauna Priest shows the letter he had written back to her. Grasberger's wife immediately gets up and hugs her and the woman also hugs Frank Grasberger. The couple can be seen showing the woman, the letter she had sent them 12 years ago. Frank can be heard saying, "This is absolutely unbelievable". The video shows all three of them talking to each other. Watch the video here:

12 years ago, Frank Grasberger, a WWII veteran, received a letter from a 9 year old girl thanking him for his military service.



An employee from Frank’s assisted living home found her and they met all these years later. pic.twitter.com/FfmnmL2ftw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 30, 2021

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered 169K views and several reactions. The reunion video has melted the hearts of netizens, who took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "This is being human beings. This is what we do when we look up to someone that is protecting us; caring about us; not thinking about what we look like; how we love; what our beliefs are but... I signed up to protect and serve all Americans. This made my heart sing." Another user commented, "The Greatest Generation. This is so amazing. It really goes to show you how much a simple act of kindness goes further than one will ever know".

IMAGE: travisakers/Twitter