Wyoming's Governor Signs Bill To Ban Abortion Pills; NARAL Pro-Choice America Condemns

In the latest update on abortion pills, Wyoming has banned the medication and has also enacted a near-total ban on abortion on Friday, reported CNN. This is totally against the NARAL Pro-Choice America which is a “first of its kind” law. Republican Governor Mark Gordon has signed a bill in which one would be charged if someone prescribes, sell, or use “any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion”. As per the bill signed by the Wyoming governor, the violators might be sentenced to up to six months and a $9,000 fine. The bill would be effective from July 1. This development comes after some states restricted telehealth abortion care, limiting access to medication abortion. It is noted that Medication abortions are already included in the overall abortion bans in a number of states, reported CNN.



NARAL Pro-Choice America has condemned the bill released on Friday and President of the NARAL Mini Timmaraju has released a statement of purpose against the new Wyoming bill on abortion. “These abortion bans should alarm everybody in every corner of our country. There’s no stone that anti-choice extremists will leave unturned as they seek to do everything they can to ensure that abortion is banned across the nation. This first-of-its-kind ban on medication abortion, as well as the total ban, are just the latest proof. Anti-choice Republicans don’t care if real people are harmed—they only care about banning all abortion, everywhere,” said Timmaraju.

Wyoming almost bans abortion pills

Soon, Texas's federal judge might rule in a case that has sought to overturn FDA approval of a drug used in the abortion medication. In this court case, the aim is to block access to mifepristone nationwide, the first two drugs that have been used in the process, reported CNN. Meanwhile, according to NARAL, If the case is successful, 40 million more women of reproductive age would lose access to the drug. " That’s in addition to the 24.5 million women of reproductive age living in states with abortion bans, and those who can get pregnant but who do not identify as women," read the statement released by NARAL.



It is to be noted that FDA approved Mifepristone in 2000. And "medication abortions accounted for more than half of US abortions in 2020", as per the Guttmacher Institute report, another abortion rights advocacy group. Further, NARAL shared that already 17 US states have enforced bans on abortion since the ruling. Notably, the US Supreme court issued a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returned the right to regulate abortions to state governments in June 2022, reported Sputnik. This led to restrictions on abortion in a number of US states. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has addressed the issue in State of the Union and said that he would veto a national ban on abortion if congress passes such legislation.

