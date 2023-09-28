X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Yoel Roth Paint Contrasting Picture Of Social Media App

In a candid exchange at the Code Conference in Laguna Niguel, California, former Twitter trust and safety head, Yoel Roth, didn't mince words as he accused tech mogul Elon Musk of wielding autocratic rule rather than adhering to established policies, leading to what some describe as a transformation in the social media platform known as X.

According to a report from Axios, X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who took the Code Conference platform shortly after Roth's outspoken remarks, shared an ambitious vision for the platform's future, asserting that the company was on track to achieve profitability by next year. Yaccarino painted a picture of a company in flux, one that had reduced its workforce, trimmed costs, reinstated banned accounts, and, most notably, altered its stance on content that previously would have been deemed hate speech.

While Yaccarino celebrated X's apparent resurgence, Roth's comments revealed a deeper tension within the company. The former trust and safety head lamented the drastic changes that had taken place under Musk's leadership, highlighting the surge in hate speech on the platform as a concerning outcome.

During the conference, moderator Julia Boorstin raised questions about Yaccarino's influence within the organization, given Musk's continued involvement in product decisions. Yaccarino defended her role, suggesting that she and Musk maintained open lines of communication, but the tension between autonomy and Musk's influence was palpable.

When discussing Musk's controversial tweets and threats of legal action, Yaccarino emphasized the importance of free speech, even for someone of Musk's stature. However, she acknowledged that the company was looking into its interactions with organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, indicating a willingness to address concerns and work toward improvement.

Roth, on the other hand, painted a stark picture of his time at Twitter, describing the emotional toll of Musk's public attacks, which led to personal upheaval. He contrasted Musk's authoritative approach with the aspirational policies that Twitter once aimed to uphold, suggesting that the platform had shifted significantly under Musk's leadership.

As Twitter, now known as X, grapples with the consequences of this transformation, it remains a topic of intense scrutiny and debate in the tech world. With contrasting views on the impact of Musk's influence, X's future trajectory remains uncertain, leaving many to ponder whether the platform will find a balance between autocracy and adherence to established policies.