Xi Jinping Acknowledges Joe Biden As US President-elect; Sends Congratulatory Message

Just a day after outgoing US President Donald Trump initiated protocols of transition to the next administration, China's President Xi Jinping has reached out to Joe Biden to congratulate him, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece reported. The Chinese President was amongst the few world leaders who had withheld their congratulatory messages as Donald Trump alleged election fraud and is yet to concede defeat. While Xi Jinping has now acknowledged Joe Biden as the President-elect with his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to do so.

As per People's Daily, Xi Jinping in his messages to Biden said that he hopes that China and US will uphold the spirit of 'non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation'. The Chinese President also asserted on advancing healthy and stable development of China-US ties.

#BREAKING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Joe Biden to congratulate him on election as U.S. president. pic.twitter.com/IOmVZImlfP — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 25, 2020

#update: Xi said he hopes the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties. pic.twitter.com/H4lecO0Krq — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 25, 2020

Apart from Putin, leaders of Brazil and Turkey also are holdouts in offering congratulations. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also said he would wait to comment until the legal challenges over the vote were resolved. This comes amid Trump's allegations of 'voter fraud' and him challenging the counting in various states.

Meanwhile, Putin has stated that he has no 'ulterior motives' and that he would congratulate Biden when the final outcome is announced. "Formalities must be followed based on established practices and legal standards. There is no ulterior motive or anything that could serve to further degrade our relationship. It is a purely formal approach," the Russian President had told Rossiya 1 television channel.

While news organisations have already projected Biden as the next President, US states are obliged to lock-in their final results by December 8 to appoint the electors who will decide the winner based on a certified final count. However, with Trump challenging the results and alleging fraud, there is a slight possibility of the final result being pushed beyond the deadline. Post the final results, the electors shall cast their vote on December 14 and on January 6, the House and Senate is expected to hold a joint session to count the votes sent by electors.

While Trump is yet to concede defeat, the outgoing US President has asked the General Services Administration (GSA) to 'do what needs to be done' for the transition. However, he has maintained that the 'good fight' will continue. Clarifying that his instruction to GSA Murphy does not have to do anything with the various cases of voter fraud in the 2020 US Elections, Donald Trump took to Twitter and stated that despite directing the GSA to move on with Joe Biden's transition, it will not prevent him from pursuing various cases on what he claims will go down as the most corrupt election in America's political history. 'Will never concede to fake ballots & Dominion,' he added.

US election 2020

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was declared President-elect by all major US media outlets on November 7, after the former vice-president managed to secure a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Biden was just 6 electoral votes short before he won Pennsylvania's 20 seats, which easily catapulted him to 284, way above the magic 270-mark needed to win the US Presidential election. The eventual result had Biden winning 306 electors.

According to CNN, while Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, the former vice president has won nearly 80 million votes, which is more than any US presidential candidate in history by a considerable margin. Trump, on the other hand, has reportedly received nearly 74 million votes.



