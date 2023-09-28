'Yeah, They're Gone': Musk Fires Election Integrity Team At X Amid Disinformation Concerns

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has made a significant announcement, confirming the disbandment of his team responsible for safeguarding election integrity. This decision comes shortly after the European Union (EU) reported that the platform, formerly known as Twitter, had the highest proportion of disinformation among major social media platforms in three European countries.

Amid preparations for approximately 70 global elections in the upcoming year, the controversial entrepreneur responded on X, stating, "Oh, you mean the 'Election Integrity' Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they're gone."

Oh you mean the “Election Integrity” Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they’re gone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

According to The Guradian, several staff members, including Aaron Rodericks, the co-lead of the election disinformation team based in the Dublin office, have left from the company.

Musk's response to EU claims

Overnight, Musk appeared to offer his initial reaction to the EU's assertion that X had the highest ratio of disinformation among major social media platforms. He posted an image featuring three penguins representing Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube saluting another penguin bearing the X logo.

Rodericks had recently secured an injunction against the company that prevented it from taking disciplinary action after he shared information about the company's recruitment of staff for his team on his personal account. He argued that the firm took no action even after he faced a barrage of abuse from individuals accusing him of suppressing freedom of speech on X, reported The Guardian.

Last month, Rodericks posted a job advertisement on LinkedIn seeking candidates with a "passion for protecting the integrity of elections and civic events," emphasising that X played a central role in the conversation.

In August, new laws were enacted that compelled social media platforms to remove fake accounts, disinformation, and hate speech. X's competitors, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Google, and Microsoft, all took action and reported their compliance to the EU. While Twitter withdrew from the EU's code of practice designed to assist companies in adhering to the new laws, Musk had previously pledged to comply with the rules.

Challenges for X and Musk

Concerns regarding X's approach to content moderation under Musk's leadership have led to an advertising boycott of the platform, which heavily relies on advertising revenue. Musk acknowledged a roughly 60% decline in advertising revenues since he acquired the business last year and attributed this decline to anti-hate speech advocacy groups. He is currently pursuing legal action against the Center for Countering Digital Hate and has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League over their concerns about antisemitic content on the platform.

The Guardian quoted Farhad Divecha, Managing Director of London-based digital marketing agency Accuracast, who expressed concerns, stating, "The fact that Elon Musk seems to have disbanded the team that deals with election integrity sends a clear signal that preventing disinformation or maintaining a level of integrity isn't a priority for X. This is one more factor adding to the concerns about brand safety, or ensuring brands aren't associated with objectionable content."