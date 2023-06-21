Yoga Is Universal & Has No Copyright: PM Modi Celebrates Old Indian Tradition In New York

'Yoga means to unite; it is an amazing cause to bring us all together,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ninth International Day of Yoga in New York. PM Modi began the second day of his visit to the United States by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters and led a Yoga event along with the participation of top UN officials, envoys, delegates from over 180 countries, and various other significant dignitaries.

'We've gathered at meeting point of humanity,' says PM Modi

Wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, PM Modi began his address with a 'Namaste' and spoke about the unity of so many countries on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the people for coming from far away to attend the celebration.

The Prime Minister said, "We've gathered here at the meeting point of entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today."

"Last year, the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets...It is wonderful to see the entire world come together again for Yoga," he added.

'Yoga is universal,' asserts PM Modi

Noting that Yoga is from India and calling it an old tradition, PM Modi said that it is for everyone and does not require any kind of particular fitness or payment.

"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, and patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender, and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," he said.

'Let's use the power of Yoga'

While concluding his speech, the Indian Prime Minister emphasised making the best use of Yoga's power by stating the importance of being polite to everyone and working towards a peaceful world.

PM Modi said, "Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, and happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world, and a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future."

First International Yoga Day commemorated in 2015

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 2015 and since then has been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits of Yoga across the world. The United Nations stated that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that started in India. The word 'Yoga' comes from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

(With inputs from Agencies)